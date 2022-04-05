SHREVEPORT, La. -- Finding affordable housing can be tough in fact, one Shreveport man says he's fighting to avoid eviction.
Jermaine Anderson lives in the Woodlawn Terrace apartments, a troubled complex KTBS has reported on numerous times. The complex has new owners but it seems that is causing even more confusion for residents over who to contact in case of issues like the one being faced by Anderson.
According to the Caddo Parish Tax Assessor, the property is listed under Woodlawn Terrace Sale LLC. But on Google., the Arkansas address listed identifies the owner as Barr investments Inc. Then there's the Better Business Bureau that has information the complex is out of business.
Anderson says it is even harder to try to track down an actual person and it is unclear who does what and even harder to find contact information for those listed as being in charge.
"I have been to court two times and won both of my cases. This is my third time. This has been terrible and exhausting," said Anderson.
Anderson decided he didn't want to renew his lease but says he shouldn't be evicted immediately for that choice.
KTBS reached out to the attorneys handling the eviction process on behalf of Woodlawn Terrace Apartments but did not get an immediate response.