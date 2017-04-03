Construction continues as the old Barnwell Center slowly transforms into a home for aquatic life.
"Right now we're moving right along with our construction progress," said Jake Wood, spokesman for the Shreveport Aquarium. "We're working on the piping for the tanks, we have already drilled the helical piers that are going to support the weight of the tanks on the unstable soil that you'll find downtown."
Aquarium officials just announced that it will include more than just sights of aquatic life, it will also feature the first of it's kind riverfront restaurant named Salt.
"Salt stands for sea, air, land and time, and it's going to be a new American sustainable dining experience that's really one of it's kind that you can really find only here at the aquarium in northwest Louisiana," said Wood.
Not only will the restaurant bring good eats, but even more job opportunities.
"The restaurant in itself is going to have a large wait staff along with the back of house staff, the chef, and the sous chef," said Wood, "And that's going to be on top of the jobs that we've already talked about with our guest experience and our operations and our animal care folks."
Despite the short time frame Planet Aqua Group, the company behind the venture, ensures the aquarium will be open for some end-of-summer fun.
"On the back end, our curation staff is working hard on sourcing the animals that you're going to find in the Shreveport aquarium, and we're on track to opening in late August," said Wood.
As for parking, Shreveport Aquarium officials say they were able to secure a parking garage right across the street. It houses about 200 spaces, which they believe will be ample room for visitors. You can find more information on job opportunities at the aquarium on their website: shreveportaquarium.com