SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Aquarium is taking steps to make sure everyone can enjoy all they have to offer.
The aquarium has partnered with Kulture City to offer sensory bags to anyone who needs them. There are six bags available. The goal is to make the aquarium more accessible for anyone with sensory needs.
There’s also a notecard for anyone who can’t verbally express what they need. It will allow them to point to the different options.
The bags contain items with different textures, a weighted cushion, and even noise canceling headphones.
“This place gets very loud very quickly. There's just a lot going on. And that might be a little bit of an overload for some people. This is a learning opportunity. A lot of people don't have the option to interact with Marine life like this on the day to day. So this is something we want everybody to be able to experience and to really have a positive interaction coming out of,” said Eric Sanders with the Shreveport Aquarium.
The aquarium will be open on July 4th during our Freedom Fest Finale.