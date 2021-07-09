SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty last year to his part in the armed robbery of a pawn shop has been sentenced to 7 years and 8 months in a federal prison.
Darren Watts, 26, also will be supervised for five years following his release.
Watts pleaded guilty on July 7, 2020 to armed robbery and using and carrying a firearm. He and his co-defendants Brandon Brown, Rekory Johnson and Courtney Daniels robbed the Top Dollar Pawn Shop on St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport in November 2018. Watts and Johnson went into the store wearing black hoodies, gloves, and clown masks covering their faces and carrying handguns.
They ordered the store clerks to the floor, opened the cash register and took cash out. One of the clerks was then forced at gunpoint to open the counter where the duo stole 18 pistols, a revolver, and a shotgun, as well as jewelry and over $2,000 in cash.
Watts and his co-defendants ran from the scene and later split up the stolen items. Several days after the robbery, Watts went around to other pawn shops in the Shreveport area where he pawned the stolen items.
The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.