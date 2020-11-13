Louisiana National Guard Spc. Aaron Vezinat, a Lake Charles native with A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, completes a 12-mile ruck march during the annual Spur Ride at Camp Minden in Minden, Louisiana, Nov. 4, 2017. Vezinat completed the ruck in three hours and 44 minutes. He was one of seven candidates to earn his silver spurs at the completion of the Spur Ride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noshoba Davis)