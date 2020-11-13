SHREVEPORT, La- Army recruiters are scheduled to host a virtual career fair November 19. It's to create awareness about the 150 career opportunities and many benefits available during Army service.
The fair is part of a nationwide Army push to host virtual career fairs from November 15 through December 10.
The event will provide information about the benefits of military service, which include 150 different full/part-time career fields, up to $40K in signing bonuses, free health care, housing, dental and education, retirement plans, leadership and technical training and family support programs.
The virtual career fair will be hosted by Indeed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. RSVP at https://events.indeed.com/event/70063/