SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport attorney was taken into custody Wednesday on warrants charging him with indecent behavior with a juvenile and stalking.
Frank Brown Jr., 71, was arrested in the Caddo Parish Courthouse while he was there on business.
He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond is set at $25,000.
Shreveport police detectives began their investigation at the end of April after a juvenile reported receiving “inappropriate images” from Brown, Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Wilhite said.
Detectives also got video that shows Brown entering the victim’s property multiple times during a week, Wilhite said.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.
Brown has an office on Monkhouse Drive.
He was suspended from practicing law for a year in 2011.