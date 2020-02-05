SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport lawyer is free on bond following his arrest for theft late last month, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release.
Zachary Moffett, 32, surrendered to Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies on Jan. 28 and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He was released on bond the same day.
Sheriff’s Det. Clarissa Harris obtained the warrants for Moffett’s arrest in connection with two investigations. The victims in both reported they retained Moffett’s services, but he never performed any work for them.
One victim paid Moffett $1,500 to file a succession on her husband’s estate, and the other paid Moffett $2,500 to file a succession on her parents' estate. Moffett did not file paperwork in either case and cut off communication with both victims, according to Prator.