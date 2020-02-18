LAKE CHARLES, La. – A Shreveport attorney who works as an assistant district attorney in Calcasieu Parish has been suspended from the district attorney’s office because of his handling of a homicide case, according to a report by KPLC in Lake Charles.
Jason Brown was indefinitely suspended Saturday in connection with a motion for a continuance he filed late last week in a pending homicide case. Brown’s actions also led the district judge to reduce the bond for the man who was scheduled to go to trial in the 2017 homicide of Ernest Samuel Miller, the report states.
Brown reportedly took a motion for a continuance to the district judge but did not tell him the defense was opposed to it because they did not want to upset an April trial date, KPLC reports.
The district judge was “irate” to find he had been misled about the state’s request to continue the trial and said the defendant, Joey Julian, deserves due process, according to the KPLC report.
Julian’s bond was reduced to $20,000 on three pending charges, including second-degree murder.
Brown is a former assistant district attorney with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Earlier this month, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed a Bossier District Court ruling that disqualified Brown from being a candidate for the District 9 position on the Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee.
Brown claimed a Bossier City address – the same address that was used when he was disqualified from running in the Bossier Parish Police Jury District 9 seat last year. But the rulings in both matters said Brown did not provide sufficient evidence to show he lived in Bossier City instead of Shreveport.