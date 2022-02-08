SHREVEPORT, La.-- The world's first and only aviation ministry could get Federal Aviation Administration clearance by Spring.
CEO Everett Aaron says Judah1 has three planes. One of the planes helps with the Wounded Warrior Project, Make-A-Wish America, and even rescues children from sex trafficking. The ministry has been incorporated since 2010 until two years ago Judah1 was based in Texas. Aaron says he's glad to be back in his home state where he first had the vision to get started.
"God told me none of these people can do what they are called to do until you get the airplane. Judah1 came about through a vision and my passion and desire for aviation put that all together and you have Judah1," said Aaron.
The ministry recently got back from Juarez, Mexico and has more trips planned.