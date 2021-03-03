SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two Shreveport bank robbers and a felon who possessed a firearm were sentenced to federal prison Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.
Alexander Baker, 24, and Brandon Brown, 29, both of Shreveport, were sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. for their role in two robberies that took place in Shreveport in November 2018.
Baker, who pleaded guilty on Aug. 11 to robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and was sentenced 9 years, 6 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Brown, pleaded guilty on July 14 to conspiracy to use, carry, brandish and discharge firearms during and in relation to a crime of violence, was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
The first robbery occurred on Nov. 21, 2018 when Brown and his co-defendants entered the Top Dollar Pawn on St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, dressed in black hoodies, gloves, wearing clown masks, and armed with handguns. They ordered the store clerks to the floor, opened the register and took cash out. One of the clerks was then forced at gunpoint to open the counter where they also stole 18 pistols, a revolver, and a shotgun, as well as jewelry.
The second robbery occurred on Nov. 27, 2018, when Baker and another co-defendant entered the Petro Gas Station on West Bert Kouns in Shreveport with the intent to rob the store using firearms. The two men entered the store wearing all dark clothing, covered faces and both were armed with semiautomatic handguns, and demanded money from the cashier.
They told the cashier to open the vault, but she did not have access to it. Baker and his codefendant then ran out the side door and got into a parked vehicle driven by Brown and drove away.
In a separate case, Deangilo Dillard, 34, of Shreveport, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On May 2, 2018, Shreveport Police Department officers came across Dillard as he was seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot on East 70th Street in Shreveport. Officers saw a firearm tucked under Dillard’s leg.
After further investigation, officers learned that Dillard was a convicted felon and therefore, it was unlawful for him to possess a firearm.
A federal grand jury indicted Dillard in July 2018 and he subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge. Dillard’s prior felony convictions are for attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2016 and 2008) and possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone (2006).