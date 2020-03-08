SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a thoughtful program thanks to Pastor Howard Hall and the members of Shreveport Baptist Temple who took the time out to tell everyone who put their lives on the line for us, “Thank you.”
"Just shake somebody's hand," Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bill Davis said during the program. "Tell them you appreciate them."
Dozens of police officers, sheriff's deputies, EMS personnel and firefighters attended.
"They serve our communities 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and they keep us safe," Davis said. "It's just amazing, you know? It's just an awesome time we can tell them thank you and we appreciate what they do."
"You know, it's often said that law enforcement is a thankless profession, but I beg to differ," Shreveport police Deputy Chief Antwon White said. “Programs like this shows just how appreciative the community, they are for what we do."
"A lot of these guys spent a life time working in the fire service and all that," said Perry McDaniel with My Brother's Keeper. "They really do a good job of honoring all these people."
My Brother's Keeper is a motorcycle club of retired and active firefighters that raises money for charity.
The program also included a future officer Sawyer Giannobile, 4, who is on a path to protect and serve.
The first guest speaker, Attorney General Jeff Landry talked about a specific deputy, Jackie Loveless, who went the extra mile.
"Today, I would like to recognize a person who has helped show the world that first responders are servants of God," Landry said during the program.
"We don't think about the countless hours they work. The shift hours that they work. The ball games they miss with their kids, the Christmases, the Thanksgivings, the Easters," said Landry. "While we celebrate those holidays, somebody still has to be out there protecting us from the bad guys."
Other special guests were 30-year-veteran firefighter and paramedic Tommy Neiman and State Rep. Alan Seabaugh.