SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bed Bath and Beyond is closing more stores.
It's an effort for the company to avoid bankruptcy. And it's happening in this area.
The store on Youree Drive is on the recent closure list. Shoppers got word of the closure and were out Wednesday taking advantage of the sales.
The store manager would not say when the doors will close. He only said, "Yes, we're closing."
The store in Texarkana is also slated to close. The one in Bossier has already closed. That means the closest one in this area will be in Longview, Texas.