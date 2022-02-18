NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Shreveport bicyclist was killed early Friday morning after colliding with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 49 in Natchitoches Parish, state police said.
The crash killed Jahon Gailes, 34. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 109. Gailes was traveling south on his bicycle in the northbound lane when he and a northbound 2012 Peterbilt collided.
Gailes was thrown from his bicycle into the roadway and was hit by another northbound vehicle.