SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bills fans are reacting to the tragedy on the field including one fan here in Shreveport.
Safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle and is in critical condition. Dakota Zielinski is a Buffalo Bills fan and is happy to hear Hamlin's condition is moving in a positive direction.
"It's kind of hard to wrap your head around that, seeing as nothing like that has ever happened before," said Zielinski. "I mean, it was a pretty traumatic experience for everybody that was involved. Both parties, both teams and for the fans and for everybody watching back at home. It was on primetime television and millions of people watched this happen."
Zielinski is glad the game was stopped on Monday night.