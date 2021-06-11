SHREVEPORT, La -- She started work on Monday. But a unanimous vote by the Shreveport Airport Authority officially made Stephanie Tucker the interim airports director.
Tucker returns to Shreveport from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, where she was the manager of properties. Before that, she was deputy city attorney for New Orleans International Airport. She was previously a candidate for the director job in Shreveport.
Meantime, the Airport Authority will embark on a national search for a permanent director. Board vice-chair OliverJenkins says that could take at least six months.
Asked if that time period gives Tucker an advantage, the board's vice chairman, Jenkins, said "She shouldn't. But obviously, if somebody is doing a good job in a position, we're satisfied with how that's going, it's always easier to find somebody that you know and you like than bringing in someone new with the hope that it's going to be better."
Jenkins says Tucker previously lived in Shreveport. Her husband's family has longtime roots here. Jenkins indicated that could be a point in her favor as possibly a long term hire.
The airports director position opened when Wade Davis resigned last month after less than a year and a half on the job. He came to Shreveport from New York state. His resignation letter gave no reason why he suddenly left.
The board's pick for a permanent airports director would have to clear the city council. Jenkins introduced Tucker to the council on Tuesday.