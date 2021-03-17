BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Since Louiana moved into Phase 3 of coronavirus recovery restrictions, more bar and restaurant owners in the Shreveport-Bossier City area hope St. Patrick's Day can jump start their operations after a difficult year.
For many, St. Paddy's Day 2020 was the first major holiday they had to skip due to the shutdown. Even during Mardi Gras in February, many were still closed or operating at very limited capacity.
"We did our St. Patrick's Day party last year on the day before they shut the whole country down," said Beau Hayes, the co-owner of Beauxjax Crafthouse and Frozen Piroque on Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.
Hayes says the past year has been a tough stretch for their team, but they're optimistic the pandemic will end soon.
"We've gotten creative," said Hayes. "We've done a lot of out-of-the-box things that have really made our business thrive."
In honor of St. Patrick's Day (and keeping in mind the restrictions under Phase Three), they offered live music, green beer and other Irish themed drinks.
"It's not gonna be as big this year, obviously," said Hayes. "There are still some guidelines we've got to follow but you can feel it easing up a little."
But the pandemic isn't the only thing that's impacted business in recent months.
"This back patio has been through a lot this year," said Hayes, indicating a large area with an outdoor bar and tables behind Frozen Piroque. "We had a category two hurricane take it out and then three months later, we had 5,000 pounds of ice on it."
A new, sturdy wooden frame now stands over the patio, awaiting a finished roof. "This time we've expanded with a structural engineer," said Hayes.
Across the Red River in Shreveport, Ernie's Bar also offered St. Paddy's Day drink specials and music from a DJ, while urging patrons to celebrate responsibly.
"We didn't really have Mardi Gras, and not much for Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas. So, we're expecting a pretty big crowd at Ernie's for St. Patrick's Day." said Jason McDonald, the owner of Ernie's Bar on Wall Street and Korner Lounge on Louisiana Ave. "The capacity is still 50%, but we can have a lot of people outside,"
Last fall, Ernie's Bar was able to reopen with a restaurant permit, but the Korner Lounge only reopened two weeks ago when the state moved to Phase Three.
Thursday, the Caddo Parish Commission will vote on a resolution on whether to increase capacity at the local bars. In accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards' orders, a parish can make the change if it has reported two straight weeks of less than 5% positivity of COVID-19 cases. The parish reported those numbers between Feb. 18 and March 3, according to the resolution. McDonald is in favor of the idea.
"I think people are ready to go back out and start getting back to normal," said McDonald.
Regardless of whether the capacity changes are approved in Caddo Parish, all the bars still have to close by 11 p.m. Hayes said his businesses are fully staffed but a lot of restaurants who had to make cuts over the last year may be shorthanded as they reopen, so he urges everyone to be patient.