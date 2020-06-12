SHREVEPORT, La.- Hundreds of jobs are expected to be lost at four Shreveport-Bossier casinos.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission put Sams Town, Diamond Jacks, Horseshoe, and Harrahs Louisiana on its 2020 warn notice list.
The layoffs come as the casino industry struggles to survive after being shut down due to COVID 19.
Diamond Jack's casino closed permanently.
The employees who are being laid off had originally been furloughed.
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson says he and the commission are working to find ways to retain the workforce.
“We'll try to do our best on the agenda next week is something that we're trying to do to make sure we're retaining workforce because some folks were able to get their jobs without having blemishes on their record,” Jackson said.
We want to make sure when they go to a new job that there not penalized for that so we want to try to make this as seem less and easy as possible.”
Shreveport chamber of commerce president Tim Magner says these layoffs are indications of how important it is to support the local economy.
“A lot of the things we embrace in this community are small boutiques, our local restaurants as well as our casinos,” Magner said. “We need our patronage as folks get back into the swing of things that they visit those local establishments to help support them.”
Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation executive director Rocky Rockett says it’s unfortunate to see the impact the casinos have taken but he’s optimistic things will get better.
“I think that long term may be a shakeout of some employees who may find a soft landing at some of the other places in the market, some of the other boats in the market,” Rockett said.
“It’s very disappointing about Diamond Jacks, I understand the situation I understand the study that may be lent themselves to a decision like that I’m hoping we can find a solution to what happens to the facility and what happens to the license.”
The retail business also took a hit from COVID-19.
Bealls and Stage closed their stores in the ArkLaTex after their parent company filed for bankruptcy.
J-C Penney in Shreveport is also going out of business.
Closing sales start at the store today.