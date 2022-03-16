SHREVEPORT, La. - The average price of gasoline in the Shreveport-Bossier City area has dropped nearly 2-cents since Tuesday.
AAA reported Wednesday the average price is $4.10 a gallon, up from $4 a week ago.
The average price in Louisiana is $4.12
Louisiana's average is higher than Arkansas and Texas.
Arkansas's average price is $3.87 and Texas price is $3.97.
After cresting above $123 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110. If this trend holds, it may remove some of the extreme upward price pressure consumers have found at the pump, but not all.
AAA reports the national average price of a gallon of gas hit $4.33 on Friday before falling a penny and holding throughout the weekend and Monday at $4.32. The national average has dropped 2-cents as of Wednesday
Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in Shreveport-Bossier City.