BATON ROUGE, La. - The five riverboat casinos and Louisiana Downs in Shreveport-Bossier City saw their winnings rise by 0.6% in September, compared to the year before.
The gambling halls brought in $46.3 million in September, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares to $46 million in September 2020. Eldorado Casino and Resort was the big winner, posting a 15.3% increase in revenue during the month.
Despite Hurricane Ida shutting down New Orleans area casinos for part of the month, the Louisiana casino market had significantly higher revenues in September than the year before. Winnings at the 13 riverboats, four racinos and Harrah's were $159.7 million in September, compared to $126 million in September 2020, a 27.7% increase.