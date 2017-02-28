Police in Shreveport and Bossier City are turning to the public for help in the search for a pair of missing teenagers.
Thirteen year-old Caleb Kincaid, of Shreveport, and 14 year-old Maddison Brown, of Bossier City have been reported missing by their families.
Kincaid, of the 5700 block of Aragon Drive in west Shreveport, is believed to have left his home riding on a bicycle, which was located in Bossier City.
According to police, Brown left a note for her mother just stating that she had done nothing wrong.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caleb Kincaid or Maddison Brown is asked to call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 or Bossier City Detectives at (318) 741-8650.