Weather Alert

...A LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF NORTHEAST TEXAS, EXTREME NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND EXTREME SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A LAKE WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT. * EVENT...AN ENHANCED PRESSURE GRADIENT WILL ALLOW FOR SOUTHERLY WINDS TO INCREASE TO 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 20 OR 25 MPH. * TIMING...WINDS WILL INCREASE TO AROUND 15 TO 20 MPH BY MID- MORNING AND SUBSIDE A BIT IN THE EARLY TO MIDDLE AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...BOATERS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION DUE TO ROUGH CHOP ON OPEN WATER AND WHILE ON THE NORTHERN ENDS OF THESE AREA LAKES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON OPEN WATERS. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO TAKING ON WATER AND SINKING OR EVEN CAPSIZING IN ROUGH CHOP. DO NOT POWER POLE OR ANCHOR OFF THE STERN, USE THE BOW OF THE BOAT INSTEAD. &&