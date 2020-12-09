SHREVEPORT, La. – Hospital administrators in northwest Louisiana say they are reaching, or have reached capacity as COVID-19 cases surge.
Brian Crawford, the Chief Administrative Officer of Willis-Knighton Heath, said all four of its hospital campuses are full.
According to Crawford, roughly 20% of Willis-Knighton’s inpatients are suffering from COVID-19.
"Most of what we're seeing now is familial. And so that means family members are contaminating other family members,” Crawford said. “We're seeing a Thanksgiving surge now that were a couple of weeks after Thanksgiving. We're seeing those numbers come to fruition. We expect them to potentially go down maybe next week, but then Christmas and New Year's, we expect those numbers to top out again."
Crawford said seasonal illnesses, like influenza, is also contributing to the influx of patients, a problem made more difficult by a nursing shortage and staff needing to quarantine or recover from COVID-19.
No patients have been denied care at Willis-Knighton due to a lack of space, Crawford said, adding that the hospital group has no plans to ration care to patients with greater chances of survival.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, which expanded its intensive care capacity earlier this year by moving pediatric and obstetric patients to a different campus, is also seeing a surge of patients.
“At Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, we constantly review capacity and our availability to accommodate the influx of patients, which includes patients who seek care in our emergency rooms and many patients who transfer from rural and community hospitals in our area. Since last week, the number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals has doubled. As a Level 1 Trauma Center, we are also experiencing a significant increase in trauma patients, including those due to violence, which further strains our resources,” wrote CEO Chuck Daigle in a statement.
CHRISTUS Health is also reporting a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases across its campuses.
“It is important that the public knows that our medical experts anticipated and planned for these surges, and we are ready to care for patients. This preparation includes closely monitoring vital medical supplies and equipment, as well as evaluating possible expansion of space and beds to care for COVID patients, should the need arise,” wrote CHRISTUS CEO Dr. Steen Trawick in a statement. “Most importantly, the LOCAL community should know that CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System remains a safe, healing environment and we’re continuing to meet the needs of our community.”
According to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, 314 patients are hospitalized in northwest Louisiana hospitals with COVID-19 infections, the highest number since the pandemic began in March.
"The threat of COVID is still there. It's still taking lives in our community. It doesn't matter if you're a child or you're a middle aged adult-- or you're elderly in our population," Crawford said. "Those people are losing their life every day. And so if you think it can't happen to you, and you're being not as cautious as you should be, I would ask you to rethink that."