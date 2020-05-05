SHREVEPORT, La. - Leaders from both sides of the Red River came together on Tuesday introducing a website to help the economy re-open safely.
The new website, opensafesbc.com, was made to help businesses and consumers transition to re-opening.
The site offers guidance for business and the public on how to re-open.
Safe SBC is also a campaign with recommendations for employee protection, facility sanitation and customer interaction.
Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce president Tim Magner says this will be a one stop shop for any type of business that needs some sort of direction to re-open.
"For example, if you are a hair salon or if you're a casino or a restaurant, they’re going to be different things that you need to do because of the kind of contact that you have with customers and the kind of contact they have with your institution," Magner said.
These guidelines are a balance between health and economic priorities.
Some specific suggestions for businesses include temperature screenings for employees.
Also wearing personal protective equipment, aggressive cleaning, and more COVID-19 testing, which is something Ochsner LSU Health CEO Chuck Daigle says is a high priority.
"It's crucially important in the healthcare field,” Daigle said. “Obviously, we want to protect other patients as well as we want to protect our workforce. Testing and knowing how to segment patients are important."
There is also guidance for customers as well. For example, limit cash handling and use online transactions as much as possible.
"Those types of things are really important as consumers,” Magner said. “My mask protects you. Your mask protects me. My social distance protects both of us when going into a retail establishment or restaurant."
Businesses are asked to stock up on supplies such as personal protective equipment and tools to check temperatures for when the economy is ready to open.
Phase one of that process is expected to start after May 15.
This campaign will also include billboards and public service announcements.