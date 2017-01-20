Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY MAY FALL TO ONE QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS AT TIMES IN FREEZING FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY AND POTENTIAL FROST OR TRACE AMOUNTS OF ICE ON BRIDGES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PATCHY FOG MAY PERSIST INTO THE MID MORNING HOURS, BUT TEMPERATURES SHOULD RISE ABOVE FREEZING IN MOST LOCATIONS BY 7 AM CST THIS MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. ALSO, BE ALERT FOR FROST ON BRIDGE DECKS CAUSING SLIPPERY ROADS. &&