SHREVEPORT, La - The tradition of helping others on Thanksgiving was alive and well at the Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission.
The kitchen at the Mission in downtown Shreveport was hoping with action as Chef Haley and residents prepared meals for those currently living there and for others around the community. In all, an estimated 13-hundred meals were cooked, boxed, and delivered this year. While volunteers from Graywood Baptist Church helped deliver the meals, COVID-19 restrictions has cut out all volunteer opportunities inside the mission. However, there are still ways you can help virtually by visiting the Mission's web page.
When it comes to the turkeys for the meals, they were donated by Roppolo’s Insulation. They dropped off enough turkey breasts before the sun came up to go along with those 13-hundred meals prepared.