SHREVEPORT, La._ The Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission gave out more than a thousand thanksgiving meals Thursday.
Organizers say it was truly a community effort. Volunteers spent the morning cooking up sides like dressing, green bean casserole, yam, and all the good stuff. The turkey was smoked and donated by the Giving Bak Foundation.
Then, volunteers from Grawood Baptist Church filled one thousand to go containers and delivered them to families.
Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission want to thank the volunteers and the community for their generosity and compassion this Thanksgiving.