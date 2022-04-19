SHREVEPORT, La.-- Recent homicides are uncovering a terrifying trend. After two women, who were victims of domestic violence lost their lives now KTBS is learning that the rate of deadly domestic violence in Louisiana is higher than people realize.
In fact, according to Donna Otwell at the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission Louisiana is rated the fifth highest when it comes to domestic violence homicides. Otwell says at her shelter they are trained to help women get out of dangerous situations.
The shelter wants to help those looking for a way out of harmful situations you can reach the shelter at 318.227.2868