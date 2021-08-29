Shelters are in place in Shreveport-Bossier for those without a safe place to go.
Shreveport's shelter opened on Saturday at the Old Sam's Warehouse on Jewella Avenue.
On Sunday, our news crews stopped by a shelter at the Bossier Municipal Complex set up to accomodte people with special medical needs.
Volunteers and organizations at the Shreveport shelter are also available to help with special needs.
Linda Resendez says veterans can secure transportation to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, if they need medical care.
Resendez says they want to keep veterans happy and healthy. "This is a stressful time. anytime you're uprooted from your home and your area of comfort, where you generally have your medical care taken care of," said Resendez.
If you know of a veteran in need of help, call the veterans' hotline at 1- 877- WAR VETS or their website.
Veterans struggling to handle stress from the storm can call the Veterans Affairs Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 and press "one", or text 838255.