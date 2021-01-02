One of the things that helps some of us feel normal during this pandemic is sports. We can watch them on TV now and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is hoping and planning for big things locally in 2021.
"The indoor events at the Shreveport Convention Center, we've pretty much booked out every weekend from mid-January through May. Without anymore cancellations I think we'll have a record 2021 with sports," said Kelly Wells, Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.
One example Mr. Wells told KTBS about is the USA Boxing National Championships.
"That event was supposed to take place in December, and not only is coming back in March, it's coming back twice as strong. Instead of a 5 day event, it's going to be like an 8 day event," said Wells.
That boxing event is scheduled to be held at the Shreveport Convention Center.