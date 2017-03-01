March is Women's History month and several groups in Shreveport-Bossier have signed on to host a series of events.
Rachel Scott, President of the YWCA Board of Directors, stopped by KTBS 3 News to discuss several events happening during the month of March. Events range from workshops on financial empowerment, legal issues, and leadership to special events such as a film event and theatre production.
There are also luncheons and breakfasts hosted by the Women’s Commissions of Shreveport and Bossier. Women from all walks of life are encouraged to attend and participate.