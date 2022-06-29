SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three national conferences are headed to Shreveport-Bossier City in the next two years, tourism officials announced Wednesday.
The first upcoming event is the National Tour Association (NTA) Travel Exchange set for Nov. 12-15, 2023. NTA membership includes tour operator companies - group, independent, inbound and outbound - and the destinations and suppliers that partner with them.
The event attendance is expected to be approximately 500 to 700 people, with an estimated economic impact of $1.7 million.
“Hosting this prestigious event affords Shreveport-Bossier tremendous exposure to the travel industry, and we thank the Louisiana Office of Tourism for helping to sponsor NTA,” said Stacy Brown, president/CEO of the SBCTB. “While the economic benefit is certainly exciting, we are truly looking forward to the marketing exposure NTA will ultimately bring.”
In addition to NTA, Shreveport-Bossier City will host the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW), which services over 200 members. The travel writers regularly produce travel articles, photography and broadcast segments that appear in publications, online and in broadcasts around the planet. The conference is expected to draw 40 to 60 attendees from these states.
The final event announced was secured just this week as Shreveport-Bossier’s bid to host the 74th annual National Square Dance Convention was accepted. It will be held June 2025 and is comprised of dance competitors and enthusiasts.
The event will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center and will bring almost 6,000 room nights to the area and an expected total economic impact of just over $4 million.
“We have such an incredible team at the Shreveport-Bossier CTB,” added Brown. “We know Shreveport-Bossier is an incredible destination and the perfect location to host major national events. That coupled with the dedication of a knowledgeable team is what allows us to bring in events of this size helping to create a substantial economic impact for our area.”