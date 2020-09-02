SHREVEPORT, La. - Three area leaders are standing together to pray for the victims of gun violence.
Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts, Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and State Representative Tammy Phelps will host a call to prayer Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. on the steps of Government Plaza.
Gage-Watts said, “This recent violence has affected our whole community deeply. Tragic deaths & severe injuries have become all too common. People are reeling from the impacts to health and financial stability from the Coronavirus & severe weather. The additional grief and fear as a result of gun violence makes this burden exponentially heavier. So, we are coming together, asking God and our Community to help us stand against this violence. We come together in prayer and we will leave with purpose & policies to do anything we can to stop the senseless killing and serious injury.”
Phelps shared, “We hear our citizens, and we want them to know that we share their concerns. Together we are responding to our citizens’ concerns, fears and hopes.”
Taylor added, “In the midst of the recent violent storm, we had a storm of violence. The loss of Minnion Jackson was tragic and cut in ways beyond words. The cries of his parents will be heard. He will be deeply missed. It is my hope that the responsible party will be brought to justice quickly. Additionally, I hope that other characters that plague our community with violence will be brought to justice, like the person responsible for the recent cold-hearted shooting of a pregnant woman. As a mother and a leader, I am concerned regarding our community's safety as are my colleagues and constituents. This affects us all, and here we stand, together, in prayer for our city, the mothers who have lost their children to gun violence, and the women who care.”
