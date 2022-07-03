Abortion rights supporters hold rally in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Pro-choice advocates gathered in Shreveport Sunday evening to "March for Reproductive Justice."
It's been just over a week since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, but people across the area are still marching and protesting to make their voices heard.
A large crowd of protesters held pro-choice signs, chanting and marching from the city bus stop to the U.S. District Court.
The rally included local speakers, like Kat Buckner, who want all abortion rights supporters to have their voices heard not only at a local, but state and national level.
"We are angry. We are not happy with this decision. We are also encouraging everyone to vote and to write letters to our Congress and to our Senate," said Buckner.
Organizers also took up donations and gift cards to give to workers at the Hope Medical Clinic in Shreveport.
Tyrrell Woolbert says the clinic has already started getting support from the community.
"Their future employment is dubious at this point. They are probably dealing with a lot of stress right now, so we're asking for gift cards to donate to them and help them get through it," said Woolbert.
A Louisiana judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that state's trigger-law ban on abortion, after abortion rights activists argued that it is unclear.
The ruling is in effect pending a July 8th hearing.
Organizers say that's why there's is no better time than now to stand together.
"Our main message it to convey the anger and the feelings our community members are all having right now. We're trying to organize everyone to get our voices heard, and let everyone know they're not alone," said Bri Wolfe, March Organizer.
There are three abortion clinics in the state including the Hope Medical Clinic in Shreveport.
Attorney General Jeff Landry has said that his office is fully prepared to defend the state’s trigger laws.