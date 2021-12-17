SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service registered another record high for the river city. On Friday, December 17th 2021, the afternoon maximum temperature was 81 eclipsing the old record from 1984 by two degrees! The record was also 22 degrees above the average of 59.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured very unseasonal warmth today. Many observed highs in the lower 80s.
Thanks weather watchers for your data. To represent your part of the ArkLaTex, register here and send us your data. Rainfall plus high and low temperatures would help.