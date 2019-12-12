BOSSIER CITY, La. - What's considered the reason for the season, Jesus, isn't allowed on the cover of Airline High School's newspaper. That's the latest religious controversy for Bossier Parish schools. You may remember, in the past the school system dealt with separation of church and state issues from an ad on a football field to what's happening in classrooms.
The publisher of the Bossier Press-Tribune, the company that prints the schools paper said the original design showed a Christmas tree. But, the focal point was on a girl hanging a snowflake ornament on it with the words "I love Jesus".
Hours before printing the paper, the school board put a halt on the plans. A blank page was printed instead. Randy Brown, The Bossier Press-Tribune publisher said, the blank page was a statement by the students.
The school system acting on legal advice, asked the students to use a different picture. But, according to Brown they chose not to.
Religion and education have been the reason for other conflicts in the school system. In January, the district had to revise its religious expression policy. After a lawsuit brought by a group of parents claimed the district allowed religious displays in classrooms, promoting religion through athletic programs and more. Last year, ChristFit's (a local non-profit gym) logo was removed from the Benton High School football field then added back after the case was settled.
Brown wrote an op-ed about the school newspaper controversy in his own newspaper. He said the school board made the right call about the Airline newspaper photo. But, he believes what the students did was smart. "When people see the blank front page, they're going to ask questions. Even our press foreman, when I gave him the column and said we're supposed to print this blank he said, What? Are you kidding? What? And, I even asked. I said you don't want your school name on it? No, we want a complete blank page," said Brown.
KTBS reached out to the school system and got this statement, "The administration was alerted that this month’s edition of the Askalada would contain a certain photograph on its cover. Legal counsel was asked to review the proposed cover in light of the recent Court Order entered by the U.S. District Court in Doe v. Bossier Parish School Board. Counsel advised that an alternate photograph be used. The decision to run a blank cover page was not that of the school or the school district."
Bossier Parish Schools settlement allows students to talk about religion and express their own ideas. The school newspaper is student-led, but it has a faculty advisor and falls under the school's leadership.
Fourth Congressional District Congressman Mike Johnson is a constitutional lawyer and helped drafted the Louisiana Student Rights Review. He posted on his Facebook page: The skirmish there was all so unnecessary. Please know that photo could have been published and was completely lawful student expression.
For more info, see pg. 3 of my joint publication with La. Atty. General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Student Rights Review.