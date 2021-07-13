SHREVEPORT, La. – A body found in west Shreveport Monday has been identified as that of Shamia Little, 17, who disappeared last week.
Little was reported missing Wednesday morning. She was last seen a week ago in the area of Jacob Street and Kennedy Avenue near Douglas William's Park.
Police discovered her body in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane not far from where she disappeared.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death. The coroner's office has already listed Little's death as a homicide. Her death is the 49th so far this year in Shreveport.
Police have said Little and her 17-year-old boyfriend were robbed near the park and the boy ran to call police. When the police arrived at the park, Little could not be located.
State police canceled the Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory Monday afternoon.