BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bergeron's Boudin and Cajun Meats in Bossier City is closed after employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on their Facebook page.
The post says the employee was asymptomatic and the employee caught the virus at "a non-work related gathering."
As a precaution, the store will close temporarily. During that time, their location will be sanitized by the CDC recommendations. The closure will also allow for employees to have a voluntary self-isolation.
The closure is only for their Bossier City location, not their Shreveport location. There is no timetable on when they might reopen.
Superior Grill in Shreveport closed over the weekend after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.