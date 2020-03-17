BOSSIER CITY, La. - While some cities across the country are stopping operations, one city in Northwest Louisiana area continues to hold council meetings.
Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso said Bossier City has to keep functioning.
About 30 people showed up to Tuesday's meeting. People distanced themselves from each other, and then the council made several decisions.
Council members voted to refinance two bonds that deal with water, sewer and infrastructure. The goal is to take advantage of the low interest rates.
Glorioso said together the two items will save Bossier $20 million over 20 years.
"They have to go forward to the state bond commission, so until the state bond commission reconvenes with a new date, we won't be able to take advantage until that happens," said Glorioso.
Bossier City residents who need to get in touch with any city official should call or email. City Hall is open for those who need to talk to someone in person. politics
City officials have been keeping count of who has come through. Monday, 208 people stopped by City Hall.