BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police arrested a man that’s accused of several juvenile sex charges. The investigation into 29-year-old Troy Moses’ behavior started last spring. Moses was booked into Bossier Max just after midnight Wednesday. He’s facing three different charges: Computer solicitation for sexual purpose, pornography involving a juvenile, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Bossier City Spokeswoman Traci Landry said, “Bossier City police received the complaint in April 2018. During the investigation, detectives found evidence that Moses sent messages that were sexual in nature to a teenager.”
Moses’ bond for all three charges totaled $80,000.