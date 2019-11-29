BOSSIER CITY, La. - Local businesses are gearing up for Small Business Saturday. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, last year on Small Business Saturday people spent a combined $17.8 billion at local stores and restaurants.
Tony Thornton the manager of Ellis Home & Garden on Airline Drive in Bossier City said one on one customer service sets the local business apart from national retailers. Plus, people can touch and smell items they are interested in. "I just think that's so awesome to have that experience that you can't get online buying and shopping from Amazon and stuff like that," said Thornton.
Don Tubbs of Tubbs Hardware & Rental said the same about his shops. "They get a chance to taste or king cakes, taste the different food products that we have and truly have a unique experience that you're not going to find in a big box store," said Tubbs.
Saturday, both men hope you shop small with them. The stores will have deals on Christmas décor, candles, power tools and more. "It's just important to keep locally here, especially family run businesses I think you're just getting like the heart of the company," said Thornton.
Small Business Saturday gives the local economy a boost. "We depend upon our Christmas season here you know, that's why we do Tubbs Cajun Christmas, that's why we do Mardi Gras, because in the winter months we could starve to death in the hardware business," said Tubbs.
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop small. Saturday, they will give out $700 to random customers in local Bossier City stores. “What we really want to do it let our business owners know that we're here and that we support them," said Jessica Hemingway, with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.
According to American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. roughly 67 cents stay in the local community. "That business owner lives here, they work here, they go to the grocery store with you, and they go to church with you, and so you're making an impact on your neighbor," said Hemingway.
Whether you need a Christmas tree, unique ornament, or just an excuse to shop, go to local businesses Saturday.