BOSSIER CITY, La. - This spring, Bossier City voters will decide if they'd like to keep paying a 6.19 millage. It's up for a 10-year renewal. The mill helps cover operational costs for the city's fire and police departments. It generates $4-million-dollars a year, mostly for department salaries.
City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso wants people to know this isn't a tax increase. "If it were not to pass, it would be detrimental. When you look at $4 million to the budgets of both the police and fire you don't realize you're looking at about 27 employees each that would not have the funding there to support their jobs. So, that alone, we need to keep the man power we've got," said Glorioso.
This tax was first approved in 1990. The election will be on May 9th.