BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Bossier City veterinarian's office is making sure pets get the care they need during the coronavirus outbreak.
PetStar Animal Care of Bossier is working to stop the spread of the virus by making some policy changes.
Pet owners can now call the office when they arrive. A worker will come out to get the animal from the car. An employee will also go outside to get a payment if one needs to be made.
Dr. Alex Saunders, the associate veterinarian of PetStar Animal Care, said as of now, there’s no evidence that humans can transmit the coronavirus to their pets or vice versa.
“If you have to come in, we have designated areas for people. We are trying to limit foot traffic in the hospital especially with our elderly clients. We have designated areas for them as well. We just want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to limit human contact as prescribed by the federal government,” said Saunders.
He also said pets can carry infections or viruses on their fur. So always practice good hygiene around them.