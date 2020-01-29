BOSSIER CITY, La. - Hiring is shifting to overdrive at Bossier Parish Schools because they need a lot of bus drivers. Never driven a bus? No problem. They'll train anyone interested for free.
David Hadden, the Bossier Parish School Board Transportation Director, said they are facing a shortage because there is a lot of competition. Drivers with CDL licenses are in high demand. He believes the perks Bossier Schools offers can help them retain quality drivers.
Right now, Hadden said there is a need to fill 20 to 25 bus driver positions. He wants to hire people who enjoy working with kids. Applicants must be 21-years-old, have a good driving record, pass a drug test, and a background check. The starting salary is $21,288 plus full health, leave, and retirement benefits. Bus drivers typically work four hour days during the week for nine months.
Hadden said there's a school bus driver shortage everywhere. "90% of school districts across America say we're in a crisis. Bossier Parish has been immune to that up until now. We're not in a crisis like other districts, but we are in need," said Hadden.
Shenea Tilbury has been driving for Bossier Parish Schools for eight years. She’s also a part time hairdresser.
“I work two jobs. It's definitely rewarding,” she said she never thought she would drive buses, but the benefits and flexibility make it worth it. “Insurance retirement, it's definitely a plus," said Tilbury.
If you're interested in driving, evening classes start next week at 3228 Barksdale Boulevard. On February 3rd, 4th and 6th classes go from 4 to 9 at night. Classes are also on February 10th, 12th and 13th from 4 to 9 at night. You do not have to fill out an application to go to the classes.
