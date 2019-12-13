BOSSIER CITY, La. - A more than decade old case in Bossier Parish will be featured on "Murder for Hire" on the Oxygen Network this weekend. The episode shows how an undercover officer posing as a hit man, convinced Sheila Mills that he had killed her husband.
In 2008, Scott Mills found out his wife, Sheila, was plotting to kill him so he told the sheriff's office. Sheila unknowingly hired the undercover agent to kill him, and promised him $30,000 if he did. Deputies staged Scott's death and Sheila bought it. When deputies brought Sheila in to collect Scott's items, they arrested her.
Her motive was to collect her husband's million-dollar life insurance policy. Deputies recorded everything and it helped their case. She served about 8 years behind bars.
The lead investigator on the case said the show will make you feel like you were there. "As the story is told, you the viewer get like a front seat view of the entire investigation. You get to experience the same thing we did, the same way that we did, you're like there along for the ride, the whole way. Everything was from start to finish was recorded and documented through audio and video," said Lt. Bruce Bletz.
The episode airs Sunday night at 6.