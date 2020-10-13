SHREVEPORT, La-- Tuesday night marked the deadline to register to vote online in Louisiana. Now, the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters office is preparing for early voting.
Early voting is between October 16th through the 27th between 8am and 7pm, except on Sundays.
If you mail in your ballot, be sure to add one postage stamp. Also be sure to sign the envelope.
Whether you decide to mail in or drop off your ballot, early voting helps ensure your vote is counted and reduces crowd sizes formed at polling sites.
If you are elderly, handicapped, or need additional assistance, Caddo Parish election officials say you will be moved to the front of the line.
If you have already requested a ballot and have not received it, Caddo Parish Registrar officials say to give the process about two weeks before contacting them.