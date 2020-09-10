SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Sheriff's Office is offering state-required training course for anyone 21 and older who would like to obtain a concealed handgun permit.
Those interested can complete most of the state requirements in one stop by attending a class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Regional Training Academy on Oct. 17, Nov. 14 or Dec. 12.
The course includes classroom instruction, firing range instruction and a qualifications course.
Participants should be familiar with how to safely load and unload their firearm before attending the course. This is only the class needed in order to apply for a Louisiana State Concealed Handgun Permit.
More information about the state permit application and process can be found here.
The cost to attend is $100 and includes fingerprints. Pre-registration is required by calling Community Programs at 681-0875.