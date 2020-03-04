SHREVEPORT, La. - An optional offer has CenterPoint Energy customers asking questions. Recently, the company announced there's a new protection plan for customer's natural gas lines. However, that announcement let customers know a portion of the natural gas line belongs to them.
Sammie Beuscher told KTBS she’s owned her Shreveport home for more than 20 years, and this is the first time she found out she was responsible for part of the natural gas line. She got a letter from CenterPoint Energy last month. It explains the customer is responsible for the line from the meter outside up to each gas appliance inside or outside their home. It also states, without coverage fixing the damage or breakdown is the customer's responsibility. Plus, it said basic home insurance typically doesn't cover repairs because of normal wear and tear. The letter states the gas line coverage is being offered by HomeServe USA Corp. and is optional. If customers want it, they have to pay $5.49 a month.
Beuscher said that fee may seem small, but it can add up. She’s 80-years-old and a widow. "It can especially when you're this age on a limited income and every time you turn around there's something else happening that costs money, and I think CenterPoint very likely makes quite a bit of money and they don't need my 6 dollars a month," said Beuscher.
Richard Plummer, the Director of Home Services for CenterPoint Energy said the part of the natural gas line detailed in the letter has always been the homeowner’s responsibility. Plummer says this new optional plan is one of 10 that CenterPoint Energy offers Louisiana natural gas customers.
"A lot of times people don't have the money to do major household repairs. Some of these gas line claims you know outside gas piping, we've seen rather significant claims and so we feel it's a good value for the customer. But, once again it's not required and nobody is obligated to purchase it, they are all optional," said Plummer.
If customers don't buy the optional plan, repair costs may fall on them. The gas line service plan costs customers $65.76 a year.