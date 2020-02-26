SHREVEPORT, La. - After the wave of violence Tuesday night KTBS wanted to know what Shreveport city leaders had to say about it.
Councilman Grayson Boucher believes asking other law enforcement agencies for more help last year worked. But, said more needs to be done. Boucher said he has several ideas he wants to propose at future public safety committee meetings. He’s the chairman of that committee. "We're going to really dig down deep and figure out what's going on, try to start implementing some programs like I talked about to get into these schools to get to these under privileged children all the children, not just under privileged get to them and let them understand what death really means and it's final," said Boucher. Boucher also wants to work on ways to increase officer pay.
KTBS reached out to Mayor Adrian Perkins' spokesman for an interview. However, the mayor couldn't meet. We were given this statement from Mayor Perkin, "Public safety is my top priority. Nothing is more important to me than the safety of our citizens. We will continue to work alongside Shreveport residents, as well as local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to reduce gun violence in our community and ensure that our Shreveport residents are safe".