SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second victim from a crash over the Labor Day weekend.
Laquida Nicole Colley, 21, of DeSoto Parish, died as a result of the traffic incident that occurred around 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Mansfield Road. Colley and Johnathan J. Walton, 28, of Houston, were taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.
Shreveport police continue their investigating into the accident.