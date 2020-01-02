SHREVEPORT, La. - The man accused of killing Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson is no stranger to law enforcement. KTBS dug through police and court records in Caddo Parish and found out Gregory Newson was accused of attempted armed robbery, had previous drug charges, violated parole, and more.
In April of 1990, Newson pled guilty to possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison. But that was suspended. Newson ended up serving five years of probation, and paid a fine and court costs.
In October of 1991, Newson was arrested for resisting an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Only the firearms charge was prosecuted. He was sentenced to 18 months for that.
In December of 1991, the state probation and parole office got an arrest warrant to revoke Newson's probation because of the firearms charge. It was revoked and Newson was sentenced to three years.
In September of 1993, Newson was accused of attempted armed robbery. However, in 1995 the case was dismissed.
In February 2011, Newson faced a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. In August of 2012, he pled guilty to possession of marijuana, paid a $500 fine and court costs, and his sentence was suspended to six months of supervised probation.
Most recently on New Year’s Eve, Police say Newson shot and killed Deputy Dickerson during a traffic stop. Then, Newson led police on a chase that ended in Shreveport. Newson is facing a charge of capital murder of a peace officer. He is being held in the in Caddo Parish Correctional Center without bond. Newson is also facing a felony charge of aggravated flight from an officer. He could be extradited to Texas soon.