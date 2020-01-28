SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport will not move forward with developments to Cross Bayou Point.
Shreveport City Council shot down a binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and Gateway Louisiana, LLC in a 4-3 vote Tuesday.
Gateway Development Consortium wanted to take on a huge, mixed use building project. It included hundreds of condos, state and parish government offices, a STEM school and a soccer stadium.
The idea was not concrete enough for some council members, including District B Representative Levette Fuller.
Other opponents include republican representatives such as Grayson Boucher, who said the city does not have the money to make it happen.
Supporters say it's a matter of investing in economic revitalization for downtown.
Larry English with Gateway Development said everything int he proposal was up for negotiations. He said the city's vote sends the wrong message to young people with big ideas.
"We grew up in this community. We are business people, we want to make a profit, but we are here to try and save our community. We will not let people with small visions, like Levette Fuller, tell us that the city of Shreveport can't even talk to us," said English.
After Tuesday's vote, Fuller said supporters made it about personalities and identity politics instead of the facts at hand.
"Any sort of concrete plan outside of proposing state, city or government buildings for the parish that were actually concrete, we would have had something to work with before entering into negotiations. If it's unreasonable for me to think we'd be poor stewards of our responsibilities, then so be it," added Fuller.
English said the legislation will be back on city council very soon. Fuller said when they do, she hopes they bring more information. She recommends working with an economic partnership to get more concrete ideas.